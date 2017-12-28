New Music: Tunde (Styl-Plus) – My Heart

Tunde, formerly of the Styl-Plus crew, is now a solo artist who continues to apply his amazing vocals, charm, and personality to creating melodic and deeply soulful songs just for you. He recently released a music compilation which includes the tracks “Love Me Well“, “My Heart“, and “Kinimolese“. Here is “My Heart” for your listening […]

The post New Music: Tunde (Styl-Plus) – My Heart appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

