 New Video- Flavour Releases ‘Ijele’ Video, Featuring Zoro – Olisa Blogazine | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video- Flavour Releases ‘Ijele’ Video, Featuring Zoro – Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Olisa Blogazine

New Video- Flavour Releases 'Ijele' Video, Featuring Zoro
Olisa Blogazine
Ijele” is the tenth video to be released of Flavour's current album, “Ijele- The Traveler.” Featuring Igbo rap star, Zoro “Ijele” was filmed in both artists home town of Enugu. Directed by Tchidi Chikere, “Ijele” video captures the essence and heart of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.