New Video: Tiwa Savage – Sugarcane

Mavin Records first lady – Tiwa Savage has had a banner year in 2017 with chart-topping singles and whatnot and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. She wraps up a stellar outing in 2017 with the visuals for “Sugarcane” which happens to be the title track of her chart-topping EP. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Tiwa Savage – Sugarcane appeared first on BellaNaija.

