 New Video: Tiwa Savage – Sugarcane | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Tiwa Savage – Sugarcane

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records first lady – Tiwa Savage has had a banner year in 2017 with chart-topping singles and whatnot and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. She wraps up a stellar outing in 2017 with the visuals for “Sugarcane” which happens to be the title track of her chart-topping EP. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Tiwa Savage – Sugarcane appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.