New Video: Williams Uchemba – I Don’t Like What I Hate

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Popular comedian Williams Uchemba has released the visuals for his debut single as an artist “I Don’t Like What I Hate“. The video which was directed by himself for Prothesis Entertainment is very hilarious as he interprets the song’s lyrics with his usual mannerisms. Hit Play below!

