New Year Celebration: Subscribers win N100,000 in StarTimes Yoruba ‘Watch N’ Win’ Promo

Four lucky StarTimes subscribers have emerged winners in the December edition of StarTimes Yoruba watch and win promo with each subscriber taking home N25,000 each. The promo is targeted at viewers of StarTimes language channel STYoruba (Channel 412 and 160), a popular Yoruba lifestyle and movies channel on that promotes the Yoruba culture and style. […]

