New Year: Gov. Ugwuanyi urges Nigerians to renew faith in God
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has felicitated with the people of the state in particular and Nigerians in general on the occasion of New Year celebration. He urged them to renew their faith in God and be committed to things that would promote peace, unity and progress. Gov. Ugwuanyi in a New Year message […]
