New Year: Have positive attitude, Tambuwal tells Nigerians
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged Nigerians to adopt positive attitude in 2018. According to the governor, every available indices indicated that the country was on the brink of greatness. Tambuwal in a New Year Message issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the prospect of a better nation will be realized […]
