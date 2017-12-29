Bronx fire that killed 12 probably caused by child playing with stove, says mayor – The Guardian
|
Bronx fire that killed 12 probably caused by child playing with stove, says mayor
Emergency service vehicles attend the site of an apartment fire in Bronx, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Xinhua / Barcroft Images. New York. Bronx fire that killed 12 probably caused by child playing with stove, says mayor. Bill de Blasio: fire was …
