 New York fire ‘worst tragedy in 25 years’ – Mayor | Nigeria Today
New York fire ‘worst tragedy in 25 years’ – Mayor

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Mayor Bill de Blasio describes an apartment fire in New York which killed at least 12 people including a one-year-old child, ‘worst fire tragedy in 25 years’. “Tonight in the Bronx we’ve seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. “It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn…

The post New York fire ‘worst tragedy in 25 years’ – Mayor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

