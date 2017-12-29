New York fire ‘worst tragedy in 25 years’ – Mayor
Mayor Bill de Blasio describes an apartment fire in New York which killed at least 12 people including a one-year-old child, ‘worst fire tragedy in 25 years’. “Tonight in the Bronx we’ve seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. “It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn…
The post New York fire ‘worst tragedy in 25 years’ – Mayor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!