Brazil’s road to redemption faces Euro resistance in Russia – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Brazil's road to redemption faces Euro resistance in Russia
Citizen
A rejuvenated Brazil looking to heal the wounds of home soil humiliation four years ago will lead the South American charge for the World Cup in 2018, but a slew of European powerhouses stand in the way of redemption in Russia. Germany thrashed Brazil …
Russia 2018: Neymar, Pique warn Super Eagles over Iceland
LaLiga: What Neymar told Gerard Pique concerning Ronaldo
C'mon! You gotta win man: Neymar told Messi during World Cup qualifiers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!