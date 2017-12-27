 Brazil’s road to redemption faces Euro resistance in Russia – Citizen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil’s road to redemption faces Euro resistance in Russia – Citizen

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Citizen

Brazil's road to redemption faces Euro resistance in Russia
Citizen
A rejuvenated Brazil looking to heal the wounds of home soil humiliation four years ago will lead the South American charge for the World Cup in 2018, but a slew of European powerhouses stand in the way of redemption in Russia. Germany thrashed Brazil
Russia 2018: Neymar, Pique warn Super Eagles over IcelandVanguard
LaLiga: What Neymar told Gerard Pique concerning RonaldoDaily Post Nigeria
C'mon! You gotta win man: Neymar told Messi during World Cup qualifiersThe Daily Star
Sports Illustrated –The42 –Bleacher Report –Express.co.uk
all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.