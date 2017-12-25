NFF Celebrates Birthday Boys Amuneke, Onazi At 47, 25

By James Agberebi: The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent its birthday greetings to Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke, who clocked 25 and 47 years respectively on Christmas day Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

The NFF sent the birthday greetings via their verified Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday Nigeria Super Eagles midfielder Onazi Ogenyi and former African Footballer of the year, Emmanuel Amuneke,” the NFF tweetee on Twitter handle.

During his playing career, Amuneke played for notable football clubs like FC Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon and Zamalek.

Amuneke won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles, scoring the two goals in a 2-1 win against Zambia in the final.

Also he was a member of the U-23 Eagles who won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and represented Nigeria at their maiden appearance at the 1994 World Cup in USA.

And as a coach, Amuneke led Nigeria’s U-17s – Golden Eaglets, to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title in Chile, and is the current coach of Sudanese top division club Al Khartoum Watani.

Just like Amuneke, Onazi is an AFCON winner after helping Nigeria bag the title at the 2013 edition in South Africa.

Onazi represented Nigeria at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup on home soil and also played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the Super Eagles.

He played for Serie A side Lazio where he won the 2013 Coppa Italia, but now plays for Turkish top flight club Trabzonspor.

