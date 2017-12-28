NFF set to Unveil Super Eagles Russia 2018 World Cup plans

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed it will reveal the plans and camping site for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to reports.

The Technical Director of the NFF, Mr Bitrus Bewarang, said both the Technical Department and the technical crew are working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free World Cup for the country.

“The technical department is the engine room of the NFF and we have been liaising with the Technical Adviser and his crew to ensure the right players are invited for the World Cup next year,” Bewarang said.

When asked for the camping location of the Eagles in Russia, Bewarang remained discrete but promised Nigerians that the coach is working on a good camping site for the team.

“The federation has entrusted the responsibility of the camping site on the Eagles’ Head Coach and he should get back to the NFF soon for the site to be deliberated upon before finally revealing the location to Nigerians.

“But I can assure football-loving fans and all stakeholders that a good venue will be chosen for the players to prepare adequately well for the World Cup,” Bewarang added.

The Super Eagles will be camped in the southern part of Russia ahead of the World Cup according to reports.

The Super Eagles are paired in Group D along side Argentina, Croatia and Iceland and will open their campaign on the 16th of June against Croatia.

