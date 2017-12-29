NFF urged to settle players’ bonus issues ahead of CHAN 2018 – P.M. News
NFF urged to settle players' bonus issues ahead of CHAN 2018
Some football enthusiasts in Ebonyi on Friday in Abakaliki urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the settlement of all bonus issues regarding the home-based Super Eagles before Jan. 13. The home-based Super Eagles team is participating …
