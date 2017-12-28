 NHRC Commences Public Hearing, Against SARS Allegation. | Nigeria Today
NHRC Commences Public Hearing, Against SARS Allegation.

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced public hearing into cases of alleged human right violations against the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the FCT. The Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission Mrs Oti Ovrawah revealed that the idea of the public hearing was conceived from numerous complaints received by the Commission […]

