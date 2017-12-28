NHRC Commences Public Hearing, Against SARS Allegation.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced public hearing into cases of alleged human right violations against the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the FCT. The Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission Mrs Oti Ovrawah revealed that the idea of the public hearing was conceived from numerous complaints received by the Commission […]

The post NHRC Commences Public Hearing, Against SARS Allegation. appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

