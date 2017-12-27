Niger Tornadoes get new management committee
The Niger Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Sports Development on Wednesday said the state government has approved a new management committee for Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna. Baba Sheshi, the Director of Sports at the Ministry, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the club’s former management committee was dissolved on Dec. 14.
