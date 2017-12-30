 Nigeria Approves Redeployment Of Nine Permanent Secretaries | Nigeria Today
Nigeria Approves Redeployment Of Nine Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Dec 30, 2017

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the redeployment of nine Federal Permanent Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winnifred Oyo-Ita, on Friday, December 29, 2017.

The affected government officials include those who were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The statement read: “The processes for handing/taking over should be completed on or before Monday, 8th January, 2018.”

“Aminu Bisalla was redeployed from General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, while Aliboh  Lawrence was moved to the Special Duties Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation  from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.”

“Other affected permanent secretaries are Odewale  Olajide, who was moved from SDO-OHCSF to Budget and National Planning; and Dr. Umar  Bello, who was retained in his Special Services Office, OSGF position.”

“Four of the newly appointed permanent secretaries, Sulaiman  Lawal, was deployed to Career Management Office (OHCSF); Adekunle  Adeyemi, GSO- OSGF; Ekaro Chukwumuebodo, Federal Civil Service Commission; Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu to Mines and Steel Development; and Osuji  Marcellinus to Service Policy and Strategies Office.”

