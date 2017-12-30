Nigeria Approves Redeployment Of Nine Permanent Secretaries

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the redeployment of nine Federal Permanent Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winnifred Oyo-Ita, on Friday, December 29, 2017.

The affected government officials include those who were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The statement read: “The processes for handing/taking over should be completed on or before Monday, 8th January, 2018.” “Aminu Bisalla was redeployed from General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, while Aliboh Lawrence was moved to the Special Duties Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.” “Other affected permanent secretaries are Odewale Olajide, who was moved from SDO-OHCSF to Budget and National Planning; and Dr. Umar Bello, who was retained in his Special Services Office, OSGF position.” “Four of the newly appointed permanent secretaries, Sulaiman Lawal, was deployed to Career Management Office (OHCSF); Adekunle Adeyemi, GSO- OSGF; Ekaro Chukwumuebodo, Federal Civil Service Commission; Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu to Mines and Steel Development; and Osuji Marcellinus to Service Policy and Strategies Office.”

The post Nigeria Approves Redeployment Of Nine Permanent Secretaries appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

