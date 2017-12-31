 Buratai orders investigation into allegation of extortion by soldiers – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Buratai orders investigation into allegation of extortion by soldiers – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 31, 2017


Buratai orders investigation into allegation of extortion by soldiers
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into the allegations of extortion levelled against soldiers along Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala Road in Borno state. It was further alleged that the extortion from motorists had
