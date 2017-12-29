Nigeria Buys 12 Light Attack Aircraft From The US

The US ambassador to Nigeria has revealed that The United States recently made a decision to sell Nigeria a host of weapons, bombs and 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes. On Wednesday the Nigerian Airforce was presented with offers and letters of acknowledgement. The Nigerian Airforce stated that “the U.S. State Department had approved the sale…

The post Nigeria Buys 12 Light Attack Aircraft From The US appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

