 Nigeria can achieve self-sufficiency in rice production – expert – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria can achieve self-sufficiency in rice production – expert – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria can achieve self-sufficiency in rice production – expert
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief Executive Officer, Raymos Guanah Farms, Mr Raymos Guanah says that Nigeria can achieve self-sufficiency in rice production if the present trend is sustained. Guanah said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.