Nigeria Currently Owes Over $64 billion – Ben Bruce
In a tweet that has started an online debate among Nigerian twitter, the common sense senator has made a point here and its scary to believe because, obviously it has
The post Nigeria Currently Owes Over $64 billion – Ben Bruce appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!