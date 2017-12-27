Nigeria Expends N157bn On Importing Vessels, Spare Parts

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that the nation spent N157 billion on the importation of vehicles, aircraft parts and vessels between July and September 2017. An analysis of the Foreign Trade Statistics for the third quarter (July-September) 2017, further showed that the figure rose by 17.7 per cent from the…

The post Nigeria Expends N157bn On Importing Vessels, Spare Parts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

