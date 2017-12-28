Nigeria Foes Croatia To face Brazil, Mexico In World Cup Friendlies – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Nigeria Foes Croatia To face Brazil, Mexico In World Cup Friendlies
Complete Sports Nigeria
One of Nigeria's Group D foes at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia, will play a friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil ahead of the finals, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. According to a report in Croatia online outlet, Novilist.hr …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!