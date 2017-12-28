 Nigeria Foes Croatia To face Brazil, Mexico In World Cup Friendlies – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Foes Croatia To face Brazil, Mexico In World Cup Friendlies – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Nigeria Foes Croatia To face Brazil, Mexico In World Cup Friendlies
Complete Sports Nigeria
One of Nigeria's Group D foes at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia, will play a friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil ahead of the finals, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. According to a report in Croatia online outlet, Novilist.hr

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.