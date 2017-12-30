Nigeria govt appoints Med-view Airline to evacuate Nigerians from Libya
Nigerian Government has appointed Med-View Airline, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to participate in the evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians from Libya. The airline’s executive director, Business Development and Commercial, Isiaq Na’Allah, and Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman of NEMA, South-West Zone, confirmed the development in Lagos on Saturday. The agreement was signed Friday on […]
