 Nigeria: Green Energy Gets Nod to Establish LPG Extraction Plant in Niger Delta – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Green Energy Gets Nod to Establish LPG Extraction Plant in Niger Delta – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria: Green Energy Gets Nod to Establish LPG Extraction Plant in Niger Delta
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The operator of the Otakikpo marginal field in OML 11, Green Energy International Limited has gotten the nod of the Federal Government to establish a Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) extraction plant at Ikuru town in River state. The License to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.