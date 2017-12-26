Nigeria Received $19bn Remittances in 2016- Report – TVC News



TVC News Nigeria Received $19bn Remittances in 2016- Report

TVC News

Foreign currency transfers by Nigerians in oversees hit $19 billion in 2016, data from the World Bank has revealed. The reports shows that Nigeria was the largest receiver of diaspora funds in the sub Saharan Africa. Facts available indicate that this …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

