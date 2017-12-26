Nigeria Received $19bn Remittances in 2016- Report – TVC News
TVC News
Nigeria Received $19bn Remittances in 2016- Report
Foreign currency transfers by Nigerians in oversees hit $19 billion in 2016, data from the World Bank has revealed. The reports shows that Nigeria was the largest receiver of diaspora funds in the sub Saharan Africa. Facts available indicate that this …
