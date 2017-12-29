Nigeria: Suspended Lawmaker, Jibrin Meets Buhari, Says I Have Learnt a Lesson – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: Suspended Lawmaker, Jibrin Meets Buhari, Says I Have Learnt a Lesson
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — Embattled Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin who was suspended by his colleagues in the House of Representatives in September 2016 over perceived misconduct, met for the first time with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House thursday behind closed …
Suspended Rep Jibrin Meets Buhari, Blames Judiciary For His Woes
State House Imam, muslim faithful offer special prayer for Yusuf Buhari's recovery
Budget padding: Jibrin meets Buhari in Aso Rock
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!