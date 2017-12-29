 Nigeria: US$1 Billion Withdrawal From ECA – Govt’s Explanation Untidy – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: US$1 Billion Withdrawal From ECA – Govt’s Explanation Untidy – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Recorder

Nigeria: US$1 Billion Withdrawal From ECA – Govt's Explanation Untidy
AllAfrica.com
For offering incoherent explanation, the federal government should take the blame for the controversy trailing the Nigerian Governors' Forum's decision authorising the withdrawal of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram. When it
Christmas in Niger Republic, By Jibrin IbrahimPremium Times
Suicide bomber kills six in Nigerian marketThe Sun Daily
Tackling security challenges with $1bnNew Telegraph Newspaper
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Vanguard –Westover Review
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.