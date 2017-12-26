‘Nigeria will stop importing and exporting fuel by 2019’ – Femi Adesina, Nigerians react

Speaking today at Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Special Adviser to the President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, talked about the fuel scarcity that has crippled activities in the country. According to Femi Adesina, the importation and exportation of fuel has a high effect on the lingering fuel crisis because the country does not produce the […]

The post ‘Nigeria will stop importing and exporting fuel by 2019’ – Femi Adesina, Nigerians react appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

