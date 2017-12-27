Nigerian Air Force establishes gym for servicemen in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established an ultra modern gymnasium at its base in Maiduguri to improve the health status of servicemen engaged in counter-insurgency operation. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the project at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Abubakar, represented by AVM Muhammadu Mohammed, the Chief of Policy and Plans in the Air Force, said the gymnasium was designed to prepare the servicemen to meet the challenges of the battle field.

