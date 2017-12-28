 Nigerian airports record 9.2m passengers, 140,552 aircraft movement in 9 months | Nigeria Today
Nigerian airports record 9.2m passengers, 140,552 aircraft movement in 9 months

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says that a total of 9.2 million passengers passed through Nigerian airports in 140,552 aircraft movements between Jan. and Sept. 2017. A statistics obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from FAAN in Abuja on Thursday, revealed that 6.38 million domestic and 2.8 international passengers passed through…

