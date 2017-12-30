Nigerian Army begins Regular Recruit exercise [See requirements, how to apply] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerian Army begins Regular Recruit exercise [See requirements, how to apply]
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigerian Army, at the weekend, commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades and Non Tradesmen and women into the service. This is contained in a statement issued by Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen …
Army begins recruitment of 77″” regular intake
Nigeria Army to recruit new personnel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!