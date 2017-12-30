Nigerian Army Commences 77 Regular Recruitment | Check Eligibility, More Details

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both trades, non-tradesmen and women from December 29 to February 9, 2018.

The announcement was issued in a statement by the Army spokesman, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, on Saturday.

According to him, the exercise was aimed at selecting able bodied Nigerians and would take place in all states.

“Interested applicants must be Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 22 for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must be between 22 to 26 years by 1st March 2018. “Applicants are to visit the Nigerian Army official website http://recruitment.army.mil.ng to apply online,” Mr. Usman said.

He said the application was free.

“For more details, applicants are to contact 08038575725 or 08037234828. “Further details are contained in Daily Sun and Leadership newspapers of tomorrow Sunday 31st December 2017.”

Applicant Eligibility

Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity card.

Applicants must possess a minimum of 4 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. One of the credits must be in English language.

In addition, Tradesmen & Women Applicants must also possess OND/Trade Test/City and Guild certificate

Non-Tradesmen & Women Applicants must be aged between 18 – 22 years by March 1, 2017.

Tradesmen & Women Applicants must be aged between 18 – 26 years by March 1, 2017.

Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.68 meters tall for male and 1.62 meters tall for female.

Applicants must print their completed online forms, attest it and submit it at the examination recruitment centres during the screening exercise period.

Knowledge of additional Nigerian Languages other than mother tongue is an added advantage

To apply do the following below:

Register with a valid email address

Complete the Online Application Form

Print and attest documents generated – Application and Guarantor forms

Visit designated examination and recruitment centres with above documents

Click here to proceed with registration

