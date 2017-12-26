Nigerian ex-president’s campaign chief held for alleged graft

The former campaign chief of Nigeria’s ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has been arrested for allegedly stealing $48.5 million from state coffers to fund his failed 2015 re-election bid, an official said Tuesday.

Ngozi Olojeme was head of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and siphoned off this amount from the fund, an official from the national anti-corruption agency EFCC told AFP.

“She is in our custody for an alleged fraud totally $48,485,127 belonging to NSITF,” he said, and added that the EFCC had also seized 38 properties traced to Olojeme.

“The properties have been placed under an interim forfeiture in line with a court injunction pending further investigation and trial,” he said.

Key members of the Jonathan administration have been arrested and charged with corruption by the government of President Mohammadu Buhari, who won the 2015 election.

Buhari’s electoral pledges included a promise to rid Nigeria of endemic corruption which has stunted its growth.

Critics have accused Buhari of a witch-hunt as only members of the opposition have been targeted in the corruption campaign.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

