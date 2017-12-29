 Nigerian government lists 2017 achievements | Nigeria Today
Nigerian government lists 2017 achievements

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

Ahead of the new year celebration, Nigerian Government on Friday listed its achievements called ’17 Highlights from 2017.’ It listed Nigeria’s exit from worst recession, naira stabilising against dollar, bumper harvest, especially in rice, payment of pension among others. Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released the “achievements” in a […]

