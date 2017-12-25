Nigerian government to pay N40.70 per litre of fuel to keep price at N145 – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerian government to pay N40.70 per litre of fuel to keep price at N145
Daily Post Nigeria
The federal government will have to pay N40.70 for every litre of imported petrol, to ensure the retail price remains N145 per litre. The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, revealed this at a …
FG to pay N40.70 on every litre of petrol to retain N145
FG has a plan to reduce fuel price but will it work?
FG to pay N40 per litre Fuel Subsidy to keep pump price at N145
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!