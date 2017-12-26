Nigerian govt blasts critics of $1bn fund for Boko Haram war, militancy, others

Nigerian Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of $1bn for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a news conference in Lagos, said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum acted wisely in approving the fund from the […]

Nigerian govt blasts critics of $1bn fund for Boko Haram war, militancy, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

