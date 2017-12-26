Nigerian govt blasts critics of $1bn fund for Boko Haram war, militancy, others
Nigerian Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of $1bn for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a news conference in Lagos, said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum acted wisely in approving the fund from the […]
