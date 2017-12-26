Nigerian Troops Pursue Boko Haram Insurgents After Failed Maiduguri Attack

The Nigerian Army said its troops had been in pursuit of Boko Haram insurgents after repelling insurgents’ attack at Moloi area of Maiduguri.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nicholas said that the troops had successfully repelled the attack while ground troops and the Nigerian Air Force were on hot pursuit, interdicting the fleeing terrorists now in disarray.

Nicholas disclosed that the insurgents used Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and gun trucks to attack a military post at Moloi area, an outskirts of Maiduguri.

He said the insurgents tried to infiltrate the town to steal food stuffs.

“No loss of lives to own troops and normalcy has since been restored.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the commander disclosed that the insurgents set two vehicles ablaze and torched thatched houses at the outskirts of the city gate in their retreat.

