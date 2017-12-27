Nigerians are like sheep without shepherd – Archbishop Martins

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins has said owing to failure in governance and good leadership, Nigerians have become like sheep without shepherd. He also declared that the country has lost sense of direction, stressing that there was no doubt that Nigeria was in need of restoration. In an interview with the Sun Newspaper, […]

