Nigerians are waiting to drive out APC in 2019 – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says Nigerians are waiting to drive out APC from Aso Rock in 2019.

Speaking with journalist in Sapele, Delta State, the Delta State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso said anyone still thinking of supporting APC does not mean well for the Country.

Esiso wonders why Nigerians are still suffering even when the APC government had claimed that Nigeria is out of recession.

“Nigerians are suffering when you say are out of recession, what the common man understands is that we are suffering and we are still hungry. People are still suffering.” He said

“I don’t know how we got there. People are sleeping in the filling stations. In fact, Nigerians are waiting for 2019 to come so that they can drive away the APC and their trouble. They don’t have anything good for Nigeria.

“APC is an abysmal failure. Any right thinking person who is still thinking of APC is simply not wishing Nigeria well.

Esiso said that Nigerians are no longer looking up to APC to develop Nigeria because Nigerians are now aware that APC does not have that capacity.

“My position is this and I believe that is the position of most Nigerians. We are no longer saying that APC Government should develop this country because we already know they don’t have the capacity. We already know they don’t have the capability to develop this country.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

