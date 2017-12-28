Nigerians Should Put Aside Any Divisions & Show Unconditional Love To Buhari’s Family – Jonathan

It’s getting real Hot on GEJs page. The Ex president took time on his official Page to condole with the presidency on Yusuf Buhari’s Accident but most of his Supporters

The post Nigerians Should Put Aside Any Divisions & Show Unconditional Love To Buhari’s Family – Jonathan appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

