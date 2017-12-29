Nigerians spent Christmas at petrol stations, thanks to the clueless President – Mike Ozekhome

Human right lawyer Mike Ozekhome released a statement on his opinion about the Government in power. He titled the statement “ Expectations from President Buhari : Pursuing Trifles.”

Describing his expectations from the Government, Mike said it is a Tall dream that the Present President of Nigeria cannot achieve because he is clueless and directionless.

Expressing his concern on fuel scarcity, Mike noted that Nigerians spent their Christmas at Petrol stations for the first time and the gratitude goes to the clueless President.

In the statement, he said Buhari’s government is only good at adding to the problems of Nigerians by spreading poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness, sadness pains, blood, and pangs. A problem Nigerians hope he will take care of more reason he was voted into power.

In the Statement, he said:

“Expectations from PMB? That is a tall dream. Nigerians’ expectations, not mine, are that PMB should first form and put in place a serious government properly so called before we begin to talk of PMB giving Nigerians democracy dividends.”

“For the first time in the sad history of Nigeria, Nigerians spent Xmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are shamelessly diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders.

“This is the most clueless, most directionless, most irresponsible and most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria since the January 1, 1914 Lugardian amalgamation of Southern and Northern protectorates to form Nigeria.

“It is mostly a “one chance” cabalistic government of incredible opaqueness, unique privatization of corruption and a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness, sadness, pains, blood, and pangs.

“This is a government that continuously “fights” corruption within itself with sweet smelling sasarobia perfume, whilst fighting so-called corruption of opposition and critics of government with insecticides, pesticides and herbicides.

“This government protects its corrupt officials involved in mind bungling larceny of $25billion dollars contracts, warehousing of 50b from TSA and shamelessly requesting for $1billion to fight a Boko Haram that it claimed to have defeated since December, 2015.”

