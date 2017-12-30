Nigerians won’t go into New Year with petrol scarcity, NNPC vows

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has vowed that Nigerians will not go into 2018 with the scarcity of petroleum products. Baru, who disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday, reiterated NNPC’s position to ensure the pump price of fuel was maintained at the current official […]

