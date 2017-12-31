 Nigeria’s gas production rose by 20.23% in 2015 – NEITI – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s gas production rose by 20.23% in 2015 – NEITI – WorldStage

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NEWSTAGE

Nigeria's gas production rose by 20.23% in 2015 – NEITI
WorldStage
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Friday said Nigeria's gas production rose by 20.23 per cent in 2015. NEITI said this in Abuja in its audit-covered operations in the country's oil and gas industry for the period of
NEITI charges NNPC to account for $16.8bn dividends from NLNGNEWSTAGE (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.