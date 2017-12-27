 Nigeria’s .ng domain reaches 100973 – NEWSTAGE (blog) | Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s .ng domain reaches 100973 – NEWSTAGE (blog)

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria's .ng domain reaches 100973
The registered domains in the .ng domain zone of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association has hit 100,973. According to a report credited to NiRA, managers of the country's domain names system (DNS), it peaked at November 30, 2017. As such

