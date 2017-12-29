 Nigeria’s oil revenues fell by 55% to $24.8b in 2015 – NEITI | Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s oil revenues fell by 55% to $24.8b in 2015 – NEITI

Nigeria’s oil and gas revenues plunged from $54.5 billion in 2014 to $24.8 billion in 2015, while the country’s oil production fell from 798 million barrels in 2014 to 776 million barrels in 2015, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed. According to the NEITI 2015 Oil and Gas Industry Audit Report, the…

