NIMASA to release maritime industry forecast Q1 2018 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NIMASA to release maritime industry forecast Q1 2018
The Punch
The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that the agency will release the Nigerian maritime industry forecast in the first quarter of 2018. According to Peterside, this is part of the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!