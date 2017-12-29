 NLC threatens strike if petrol scarcity persists into New Year – Labour – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NLC threatens strike if petrol scarcity persists into New Year – Labour – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Business


NLC threatens strike if petrol scarcity persists into New Year – Labour
The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened it would embark on industrial action if the petrol scarcity biting the country persists into the New Year. NLC gave the threat in a statement issued on Friday, December 29. Protest against PMS price hike
