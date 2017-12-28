NNPC boss, Baru reveals when fuel scarcity will be over

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that the current fuel scarcity will be over by the weekend. NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen in Abuja. The NNPC boss said the Corporation is winning the war and putting in place adequate measures to ensure the […]

