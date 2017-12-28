NNPC boss, Baru reveals when fuel scarcity will be over
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that the current fuel scarcity will be over by the weekend. NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen in Abuja. The NNPC boss said the Corporation is winning the war and putting in place adequate measures to ensure the […]
NNPC boss, Baru reveals when fuel scarcity will be over
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!