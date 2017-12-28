NNPC, DPR intensify clampdown on errant stations

A team of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) officials, led by NNPC Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru, yesterday continued its unscheduled visits to filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suspected to be involved in underhand dealings.

The visits, facilitated by the operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), led to the clampdown on a notorious outlet in Kubwa District where petrol was being sold at N250 per litre, a price well above the approved retail price of N145/litre.

The NNPC GMD ordered an on-the-spot dispensing of the product in the storage tank free to motorists in conformity with extant sanction for such misdemeanour .

NNPC’s Group General Manager (Public Affairs) Mr. Ndu Ughamadu told reporters yesterday that Baru said with the Presidency’s directive for security agencies to tackle smuggling of petroleum products, cross-border activities and diversion of products would be curtailed, thus allowing Nigerians to benefit from the massive injection of fuel in the last few weeks.

Also yesterday, the NNPC announced the temporary suspension of products dispensing at its mega station on Lagos Road, Port Harcourt, due to a fire which occurred near the station.

The fire resulted from a Toyota Camry car which exploded outside the station.

Although the fire did not affect the station, the corporation noted that it was imperative to suspend operations to enable security agencies clear the traffic at the scene.

