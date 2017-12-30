NNPC’s subsidy fraud, a must probe – ADP – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NNPC's subsidy fraud, a must probe – ADP
Vanguard
The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has mandated the National Assembly both the upper and lower chambers to wade into the subsidy controversy and probe it. In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday, by the ADP Lagos Spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, he …
Fuel Scarcity: The federal government has quietly reintroduced subsidies, what does this mean for the economy?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!